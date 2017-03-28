Explosions Lead to Collapse in Yorkville Blaze

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:31 am

Early on December 28, 2016, the Yorkville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported explosion on Whitesboro Street. Shortly afterwards, the call was changed to a possible structure fire. Yorkville and Whitesboro were dispatched to the scene. Assistant Chief Morosco arrived to find a fully involved 2-1/2 story wood frame. A second alarm was dispatched. The fire was being fueled by natural gas, which led to numerous secondary explosions, which compromised the building and moved it off its foundation, eventually causing it to collapse. Crews came from Yorkville, Whitesboro, New York Mills and New Hartford; Maynard and Oriskany were on standby. Police from Yorkville, Whitestown, Whitesboro and New York Mills were also on scene.

– Fire News photos by Jack Zwijacz

