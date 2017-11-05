Explosion Rocks Glenville

Sunday, November 5th, 2017, 5:25 pm

In September, a large explosion rocked the morning air in the town of Glenville in Schenectady County when a fuel storage tank at Mohawk Asphalt on Freemans Bridge Road exploded without warning. Smoke could be seen for miles and a nearby hotel was evacuated in fear of more explosions from nearby tanks. An airport crash truck from Stratton Air National Guard Base was brought in to control the blaze. Within minutes of its arrival, gallons of foam were poured on the tank, darkening the flames and cooling the already heated neighboring tanks. No injuries were reported.

-Fire News photos by Peter Barber

