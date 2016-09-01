Ex-Chief Tom Lateulere

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 9:50 pm

It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that the Wading River Fire Department laid to rest Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners Thomas Lateulere. Commissioner Lateulere was an ex-Chief of Department as well as a member for 35 years. Lateulere began serving his community at the Wading River Fire Department in 1981, became an EMT a year later, and became a Paramedic in 1987. After becoming a paramedic, he joined the Stony Brook Unuiversity Hospital in 1988, serving as a Critical Care Transport Paramedic and a Flight Paramedic. Tom gave selflessly to the Wading River community for most of his life and he will be sorely missed by all that had the honor of knowing him.

