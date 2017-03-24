Ex-Chief Alfred Stewart

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 10:33 pm

Ex-Chief Alfred ‘Freddy’ Stewart passed away doing what he loved. While doing firematic duties in the firehouse, he suffered a health complication and unfortunately passed away. The State of New Jersey and the Fallen Firefighters Foundation out of Maryland ruled that Freddy’s passing would be considered an LODD.

Freddy served as Fire Commissioner for many years. He was a member of the Fire Prevention Unit as a fire inspector and he was also an active member of West Milford Fire Department Station 6, with over 50 years of service to the community of West Milford and surrounding areas. Freddy was a mentor to many of the members of the department and his work in the community will never be forgotten. Firefighters from all over attended the wake and funeral service.

– Fire News photos by Chris ‘Doc’ Denton

