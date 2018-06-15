Evesham All-Hands Dwelling Fire

Friday, June 15th, 2018, 12:28 pm

Evesham Township Taskforce 22 was alerted for a house fire on March 16, 2018. Burlington County Central Communications originally reported a single caller reporting a bedroom fire and that they were evacuating. Prior to arrival, Central advised units that police were reporting an active fire. Chief 2230 arrived to find smoke and fire issuing from an alpha side bedroom on division 2. Engine Company 2211 stretched and Ladder 2235 opened up. The fire was brought under control quickly with no reported injuries.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

