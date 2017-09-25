Entrapment on Hazlettville Road

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:49 pm

On August 20, 2017, the Dover Fire Department was alerted for an MVC with reported subjects trapped on the 3800 block of Hazlettville Road. E2 and Duty Officer Michael O’Connor, were first on scene to find a full-sized pickup into the side of a 53-foot trailer that was backing into a driveway.

The driver of the pickup was heavily entrapped mid-trailer, with the pickup wedged under the trailer almost to the B post. The vehicle was stabilized and extrication began. ALS and BLS gained access to start rendering care. The trailer was secured and the tractor was disconnected and moved. The trailer was then raised to relieve pressure on the pick-up. Crews began to remove the roof from the pickup truck. After several minutes, it was determined that the vehicle would have to be winched out from under the truck to complete extrication. Once crews freed the the pickup, crews worked another 12 minutes to free the subject from the vehicle after a dash roll. The subject was packaged for flight and taken to the LZ, and transferred to Trooper 4. Crews from Cheswold and Little Creek stood by.

– Submitted by Michael J. O’Connor, Jr.

