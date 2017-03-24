EMSCNJ Installs Officers for 2017

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 10:31 pm

With assistance from two state legislators, EMS Council of New Jersey (EMSCNJ) officers recited their oaths of office for 2017 on January 15, 2017, at the Middlesex County Fire Academy. Senator Bob Smith (D-Dist. 17) and Assemblywoman Nancy J. Pinkin (D-Dist. 18) were on hand to administer the oaths to several of the officers.

The executive board members, all incumbents, include: President Joseph G. Walsh, Jr. (Neptune); Northern Area Vice President Cyndy Reardon (Bloomingdale); Central Area Vice President John Butterweck (Morganville); Southern Area Vice President Phil Wien (Maple Shade); Treasurer Ken Weinberg (Pittstown); Assistant Treasurer Leroy Gunzelman (Somerville); Council Secretary Barbara Platt (New Egypt); Membership Secretary Sue Meyer (Berkeley Heights).

The 21 district vice presidents for 2017 include: District 1 – Anthony Murtha (Spring Lake); District 2 – Kari Phair (Springfield); District 3 – John Tymon (Ridgefield Park); District 4 – Ernest Bubier (Salem); District 5 – Marylyn Kampo (Somerset); District 6 – Barbara Flowers (East Hanover); District 8 – Karen Johansen (Morristown); District 9 – Steve Kurs (East Windsor); District 10 – Andie Hutchins (Phillipsburg); District 11 – Paul Kennedy (Keansburg); District 12 – Edna Deacon (Mine Hill); District 13 – Eric Rudd (Belvidere); District 14 – Alfred Low-Beer (Kendall Park); District 15 – James Ambro (Nutley); District 16 – Kim Iadanza (Tinton Falls); District 17 – Mary Claire Shiber (Wayne); District 18 – Alison Wallin (Demarest); District 20 – Vikki Castellano (Oakland); District 22 – Rich Litton (Moorestown); District 23 – James McAlister (Freehold; District 24 – Tarcisio Nunes (Lyndhurst).

– Fire News photos by Sylvie Mulvaney

