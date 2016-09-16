Eatontown’s Richard N. Zadorozny

Richard N. Zadorozny, 66, of Eatontown, N.J., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2016

He was born in Long Branch and was a lifelong resident of Eatintown. Richard worked as a manager for Avaya of Bound Brook for 30 years before retiring.

Richard served the community of Eatontown as a life member of both the Eatontown Fire Department (ex-Chief) and Eatontown First Aid Squad. Richard served as Chief in 1983 and as the secretary of the company for over 30 years, he was Assistant Engineer for many years and was the current Chief Engineer.

Richard was also an active executive member and served as secretary to both the Relief and Exempt Associations. Richard was one of the most dedicated members of the fire department, his presence and dedication will surely be missed. Richard also had a passion for woodworking.

Along with his fire department, Chief Engineer Zadorozny was dispatched for an odor of natural gas at a local apartment complex. Operating the first responding apparatus, Zadorozny and his crew arrived on scene to investigate the incident. The odor was eventually unfounded and the apparatus returned to quarters.

Chief Engineer Zadorozny returned to his home for the evening and, a few hours later, suffered a medical event (likely cardiac). EMS responded to Zadorozny’s home, but were unable to revive him.

He was predeceased by his father William Zadorozny and is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Joyce Biernacki Zadorozny, his loving children; Janice Glass and her husband Christopher, Susan Miffitt and her husband Gary, His cherished grandchildren; Hailey Miffitt, Logan Miffitt, Tyler Glass and Gavin Miffitt. He is also survived by his mother Anna Zadorozny, his sister and brother-in-law Kathy Zadorozny and Lyle Hoffman.

On July 15, 2016, firematic services were held. A fire engine carried the former borough Chief’s casket, draped with an American flag, down Broad Street to its final resting place, Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Eatontown Fire Department, 47 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724

