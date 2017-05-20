Eastport MVA with Entrapment

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:44 am

Early on February 1, 2017, the Eastport Fire Department and East Moriches Ambulance were alerted for an MVA with heavy rescue. First Assistant Chief Mike Tortorice arrived to find a single car, which had left the road, hit a pole and then trees, trapping the driver. Hydraulic tools were used to free the victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

– Fire News photo by Kevin Conn

Tags: Eastport MVA with Entrapment, Kevin Conn

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County