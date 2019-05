East Windsor Air Drills

Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 8:10 am

The East Windsor Volunteer Fire Company 1 participated in air consumption and fitness and agility drills on March 21, 2019, at their regular monthly meeting.

– Fire News photos by Amy Batista

