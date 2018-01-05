East Pennsboro Twp. Blaze

On October 4, 2017, Box 5-05 sent Engine Companies 20, 17 and 21; Squad 20; Truck 17; Rescue 20; and Tanker 20 to Lafayette Street for a house fire. Officers en route reported a smoke column visible. Chief 5 requested RIT (Rescue 69) and arrived moments later reporting a working fire. The fire building was a 1-1/2 story, single-family, occupied dwelling with heavy fire showing from sides B and C. A 2-1/2 and a 1-3/4 inch line were stretched from Engine 17 to knock down the main body of fire. A second alarm was requested, bringing Engine 6, Engine 2-13, Squad 30, Truck 30, Rescue 37, Tanker 17 and Air 13 to the scene. Companies made an aggressive interior attack, knocking down all visible fire in about 15 minutes. Extensive overhaul was required before the fire was brought under control.

