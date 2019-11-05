East New York 2-Building 2-Alarmer

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, 8:28 pm

Firefighters from Engine Company 332 and Ladder 175 received multiple phone calls for fire in a vacant building on Belmont Avenue. Ladder Company 175 transmitted a second alarm for a heavy fire condition in two buildings. Tower Ladders 107 and 129 were put together to knock down the bulk of fire.

-Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell

Tags: East New York 2-Building 2-Alarmer, LLoyd Mitchell

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News