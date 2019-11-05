East New York 2-Building 2-Alarmer

East New York 2-Building 2-AlarmerTuesday, November 5th, 2019, 8:28 pm
Firefighters from Engine Company 332 and Ladder 175 received multiple phone calls for fire in a vacant building on Belmont Avenue. Ladder Company 175 transmitted a second alarm for a heavy fire condition in two buildings. Tower Ladders 107 and 129 were put together to knock down the bulk of fire.
-Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell
