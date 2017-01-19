East Meadow Senior Complex Fire

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:28 pm

On the afternoon of November 6, 2016, East Meadow firefighters responded to a fire at Glenn Curtiss Crescent in the Meadow Woods condominium complex. Units arrived to a raging fire in the foyer area of the complex, which was spreading into four apartments. Three minutes after the first phone alarm first due Ladder 617 was on the road with Engine 612 not far behind. As firefighters dismounted from 617, they immediately went into search and rescue mode with firefighters entering the building and throwing ladders, as Engine 612 stretched attack lines. Firefighters were met with four injured civilians who were cared for by Rescue 5, as Chief of Department John M. McGee arrived and took over as Incident Commander. Engines 3, 4, Ladder 2 and Rescue 5, supplemented the initial crews. Within 15 minute of arrival, all visible fire had been knocked down as firefighters continued to search for hidden pockets. Automatic mutual aid came from North Bellmore, North Merrick, Wantagh, Levittown, Hicksville and Uniondale. The fire, mostly held to the foyer area and staircases, caused extensive smoke and water damage to the upstairs units.

– Fire News story by John J. O’Brien, Sr., photo by Kevin Imm

