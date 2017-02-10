East Hempfield Twp. Garage Fire

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 7:58 pm

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial garage in East Hempfield Township early on October 18, 2016. On arrival, smoke was pouring out of the building on Rohrerstown Road, Chief Dusty Dommel said. A bathroom ceiling fan caught fire and spread to a second-floor office around a hot water heater and extended into walls and above the ceiling. Firefighters located the fire in various void spaces and extinguished it in about 20 minutes. Assisting Rohrerstown were Mountville, Man-heim Township, Blue Rock, East Petersburg, West Hempfield and Lancaster Township.

– Fire News photo by Greg Leaman

