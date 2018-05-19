East Hampton Kos Kitchen Fire

Saturday, May 19th, 2018, 7:35 pm

On February 28, 2018, members of the East Hampton Fire Department responded to the Oakview Highway Trailer Park for a structure fire. A fire was found in the kitchen area of a unit and extinguished in short order without incident. Springs stood by at East Hampton.

– Fire News photo by Michael Heller

