East Haddam MVA

On October 5, 2016, the East Haddam (CT) Fire Department responded to an MVA in which a driver lost control of her vehicle, struck a utility pole, and drove another 200 feet before coming to a stop. The driver was taken to Middlesex Hospital via East Haddam Ambulance Association with potential neck and back injuries. EHFD closed a section of the road and rerouted traffic until Eversource Energy arrived and deemed the area safe. The accident was under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

