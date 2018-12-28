Early Morning House Fire

Friday, December 28th, 2018, 8:43 am

At about 0500 on November 8, 2018, the occupant of the first floor of a home on Sheridan Avenue in Albany woke up hearing someone hollering “fire.” Arriving companies found heavy fire extending from the front door up into the cockloft. Fire also extended into the cockloft next door. The operation lasted about two hours, but left those in the first house homeless.

– Fire News photo by Martin E. Miller

