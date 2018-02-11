Early Morning Crash Injures Three

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:12 pm

On November 17, 2017, Central dispatched Upper Township Rescue and Marmora Fire Rescue to a three-car MVA at the northbound entrance of the GSP at Exit 25. Upon arrival, 1501 (Russell Barham), reported three cars in the roadway and on the shoulder with a possible entrapment. Crews worked for approximately one hour to remove the three victims and secure the scene. Ocean City Fire responded with an ambulance to assist in a transport.

– Fire News photo by Robert Macom

