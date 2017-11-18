E. Pennsboro Twp. MVA, House Fire

Saturday, November 18th, 2017, 10:13 am

On October 1, 2017, Engine Companies 17, 20 and 21; Squad 20; Truck 17; Rescue 20; and Tanker 17 were dispatched on Box 5-04 on S. Enola Drive for an auto accident with a vehicle into a building. Chief 5A advised of multiple calls, an occupant reported out of the vehicle, and police on scene, with a vehicle into a shed and on fire. Rescue 69 (RIT) and Truck 30 were added to the box. Units arrived to a well involved shed adjacent to a three-story, wood frame dwelling. Interior attack efforts into the dwelling were hampered by hoarding conditions. The fire gained access to the void areas and, with no access to the first-floor interior, companies had to open up from the exterior. Tanker 6, Rescue 14 and Air were special called to the scene and shortly after the balance of the second alarm brought Engines 2-13 and 37 to the scene. The fire was placed under control in about an hour and primary searches were negative.

– Fire News photo by Jason Coleman-Cobb

Tags: E. Pennsboro Twp. MVA, House Fire, Jason Coleman-Cobb

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News