E. Farmingdale House Fire

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:20 pm

The East Farmingdale Fire Company responded to a house fire on Walnut Avenue East on November 24, 2016. First arriving units had fire showing from kitchen of the home. Engine 1-5-2 put two lines into operation, while the crews from Ladder 1-5-5 and 1-5-15 laddered, searched and vented the house. While searching the house, a dog was found an removed. Personnel attempted to revive the dog but were unsuccessful. There was nobody home at the time of the fire. Farmingdale was requested to the scene as RIT.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

Tags: E. Farmingdale House Fire, Paul Mazza

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County