Fire News Member Login:

    
Register | Recover password
Home » Events » DUI Demo in Bloomfield

DUI Demo in Bloomfield

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:47 pm

On June 7, 2016, members from the Bloomfield Fire Police and EMS worked under the coordination of Bloomfield Fire Captain Joe Coletta to illustrate to Bloomfield High School seniors the dangers of drinking and driving, and distracted driving. Student volunteers played the role of a driver under the influence, injured passengers and a passenger who succumbed to injuries.

- Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

Tags: ,

Category: Events, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News

  • Resources