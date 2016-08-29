DUI Demo in Bloomfield

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:47 pm

On June 7, 2016, members from the Bloomfield Fire Police and EMS worked under the coordination of Bloomfield Fire Captain Joe Coletta to illustrate to Bloomfield High School seniors the dangers of drinking and driving, and distracted driving. Student volunteers played the role of a driver under the influence, injured passengers and a passenger who succumbed to injuries.

- Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

