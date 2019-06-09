Drunk Driver Hits Hydrant, Assaults Officers

Sunday, June 9th, 2019, 7:25 am

Schenectady firefighters were called to an accident on Rosa Road, just adjacent to the Ellis Hospital Emergency entrance on March 5, 2019, to find a man who hit a utility pole and sheared off a fire hydrant, ending up in the bushes of a home. After getting the driver onto a stretcher and into an ambulance, he reportedly assaulted an SFD paramedic and a police officer. No other injuries were reported.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

Tags: Assaults Officers, Drunk Driver Hits Hydrant, Peter Barber

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News