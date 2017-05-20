Driver Flees Mastic MVA; Pax Trapped

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:49 am

On January 14, 2017, Mastic Fire Department and Mastic Ambulance Company responded to an MVA with a reported heavy rescue. Upon arrival, Chief Sunderman advised Heavy Rescue 5-12-10 that they would need to start with a roof removal on an SUV that had crashed into a parked flatbed tow truck. The passenger was trapped and the driver had fled the scene on foot. Rescue 10, with assistance of the crew of Engine 1, removed the passenger side doors and the complete roof. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Suffolk County Police Department officers investigated the accident and searched the area for the driver.

– Fire News photo by Kevin Conn

Tags: Driver Flees Mastic MVA; Pax Trapped, Kevin Conn

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County