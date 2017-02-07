Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:17 pm

On September 11, 2016, Middle Dispatch received a call of a two-car MVA on the 2500 block on Route 9. First due engine arrived, found one person trapped, handled the extrication and removed the victim who was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

– Fire News photo by Robert Macom

