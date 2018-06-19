Dozens Displaced by Yonkers 2-Alarm

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:51 am

Two firefighters were injured in a two-alarm fire in the Nodine Hill section of Yonkers on March 31, 2018. The fire began in the first-floor rear on Chestnut Street. The first-due engine company arrived to fire showing from rear windows which was quickly extending to the floors above. Command transmitted a second alarm shortly after arrival and encountered extension to one attached exposure. About 50 firefighters knocked the fire down in about 30 minutes and it was placed under control in just over two hours. Two cats were killed and a dozen residents were displaced.

– Fire News photos by Mike Messar

