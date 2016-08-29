Dover House Fire

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:19 pm

On July 2, 2016, the Dover Fire Department was alerted for a deck fire at the rear of a residence on Riverside Road. As units were responding, dispatch advised that the fire had spread into the adjoining structure. Engine 4, under the direction of Deputy Chief Ronald Rhodes, arrived to find a two-story, single-family dwelling, with fire showing at the rear of the structure and into the roof. Due to the fire’s progression, command requested a full structural response from Camden-Wyoming. Engine 4’s crew established a water supply and advanced an attack line into the residence through the front door. Engine 6 arrived and pulled a second line to the rear of the residence and assisted with the interior attack. Ladder 2 arrived and laddered the structure, and the crew advanced another attack line to the second floor to assist. As additional units arrived, the utilities were secured and the fire was extinguished. The fire was placed under control in just over 30 minutes. The scene was turned over to the City of Dover FMO for investigation. Dover extends a special thanks to the BLS crew for keeping them hydrated, and to Camden-Wyoming for coming in force to assist.

- Photos submitted by Michael J. O’Connor Jr., Ryan Artigliere, Louden Robertson, Robin Andino, and Rodney Simons

