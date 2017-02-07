Dorothy Truck Rollover

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:12 pm

The Dorothy Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad and the Milmay Volunteer Fire Company responded on November 3, 2016, to Tuckahoe Road for an MVA with a rollover and ejection. Dorothy Firefighter Constance Kiamos established command and found a large commercial vehicle on its side along the railroad tracks and the driver ejected; a passenger had self extricated. EMS attended to the driver while firefighters stretched a line and stood by until the vehicle was removed. Railroad officials were notified and sent out a supervisor to examine the tracks.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

