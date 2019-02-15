Dix Hills Recognizes Milestone Service Anniversaries

Friday, February 15th, 2019, 9:49 pm

The Dix Hills Fire Department recently recognized six members for their milestone service anniversaries. Ex-Chief Raymond Mahdesian and past-Commissioner Fred Meschutt were honored for 60 years of service. Ex-Chief Richard Sorrentino, ex-Captain and past-Commissioner Richard Molinelli, ex-Captain Frank Jenkins and Firefighter Arthur Gronbach were honored for 50 years of service. Representatives from the Town of Huntington Fire Chief’s Council, New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, and FASNY presented awards at a special presentation recognizing the members for their dedicated service to the department and community, and serving as role models for the younger members. The members also received proclamations from Governor Andrew Cuomo recognizing their achievements.

– Fire News photos by Steve Silverman

