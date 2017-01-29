Dix Hills MVA

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:09 pm

The Suffolk Police and Dix Hills Fire Department responded to an accident at the intersection of Vanderbilt Parkway and Deforest Road on October 21, 2016. A vehicle traveling east on Vanderbilt Parkway lost control striking a tree and overturning. The male driver was trapped. Firefighters removed the driver and transported him to Huntington Hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.

– Fire News photo by Joseph C. Sperber

