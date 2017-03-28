Displaced in Schenectady

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:32 am

On December 23, 2016, a two-alarm fire broke out on Albany Street in Schenectady sending several occupants into the cold night air as flames vented from windows on the B and D sides of the building. Firefighters brought the fire under control in under 30 minutes. Firefighters from Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Scotia assisted.

– Fire News photo by Peter R. Barber

Tags: Displaced in Schenectady, Peter R. Barber

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News