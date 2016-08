Derry Township MVA

Wednesday, August 10th, 2016, 6:19 pm

On June 1, 2016, Highland Park, Junction and Fame EMS crews responded to Highway 22 for a single-vehicle accident into a wooded area with a person trapped. It took units about 30 minutes to extricate the passenger due to the heavy ground cover.

- Fire News photo by Patrick Shoop, Jr.

