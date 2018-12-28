Delmar 2-Car MVA

Friday, December 28th, 2018, 9:20 am

Elsmere Fire, Albany County Paramedics, Bethlehem Ambulance Service and Slingerlands Fire Heavy Rescue responded to an MVA on the Delmar Bypass on October 23, 2018. Upon arrival they found two vehicles and a violent collision. One of the vehicles had been traveling east in the westbound lanes. It took about 30 minutes to extricate the 83-year-old woman from her car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital in very serious condition.

– Fire News photo by Tom Heffernan

Tags: Delmar 2-Car MVA, Tom Heffernan

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News