Delaware VFA Poster & Essay Contest Winners

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:48 pm

On February 12, 2017, the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association held its annual program honoring the winners of their Fire Prevention Poster and Essay Contest. First, second and third place winners were recognized for kindergarten through third graders preparing posters. Children in fourth through eighth grade were honored for their essays. This year’s event was hosted by the Cheswold Fire Company. (Front row): Cadian Juliano 2nd grade, Eliana Hudson K, Brian Marks 2nd, Maanya Varadharajan 3rd, Joria Waid K, Julia Bogart 1st, Zhiair Hammond SP. (Second row): Nico George 4th, Brenden Albert K, Oliva Smoker 3rd, Bastian Clay 2nd, Finn McPherson 1st, Azariah Alston 5th. (Third row): Darian Savage 7th, Nicholas Santoro 6th, Lillian Wolhar 8th, Bryce Page 6th, Yetunde Odueke SE, Jasmine Warden SE, Sara Bailey 5th; (Fourth row): Jerry Powell 4th, Benjamin Guzman 6th, Steven Venable 8th, Reese Tusio 8th and Gracie Ebaugh 7th.

– Submitted by Michael Lowe

