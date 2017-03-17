Delaware Remembers Senior Firefighter Ardythe Denise Hope

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 9:51 pm

Ardythe Denise Hope (Ardy), daughter of the late Arthur Dennis Hope, Sr., and Paula Dupree Hope, was born October 5, 1968, in Wilmington, Delaware. She departed this life on December 1, 2016, in the Crozier Medical Center after being seriously injured at the September 24, 2016, Canby Park rowhouse fire, which previously took the life of two other firefighters.

Ardy received her early education in the public schools of Wilmington, and graduated from Howard VoTech in 1986. While attending Howard, she received special awards for track and field as the Athlete of the Week, and as a sophomore Ardy placed first with a time of 19:42.4 in the 5000-meter course at the Delaware High School Cross Country Championship Meet. After graduating from high school, she attended Barbara Scotia College and the University of Pittsburgh, where she ran track. Ardy returned home to Wilmington to raise her daughter, Aryelle.

Senior Firefighter Ardythe D. Hope was hired on August 2, 1993, as a member of the 28th Wilmington Fire Department Academy Recruit Class along with 27 other individuals. Upon graduating from the Fire Academy, Hope was assigned to Engine Company 6 A-Platoon. Hope was assigned throughout her career to various engine companies. She was most recently assigned to Engine Company 5 on the C-Platoon.

During her career, Hope received numerous hours of training in all aspects of the fire service, including numerous Pro-Board National Certifications to include Firefighter I and II, Fire Service Instructor I, National Registered Emergency Medical Technician, Fire Officer I and Driver Operator. Senior Firefighter Hope received numerous letters of appreciation from members of the community and a City Council Proclamation; she was also awarded the Fire Departments Physical Fitness Award.

While working on the Wilmington Fire Department, Ardy managed to attend school in pursuit of a nursing degree. Ardy received her LPN and was in the process of completing her RN. Along the way, Ardy had two more daughters, Alexis and Ardavia. Ardy made sure that her daughters knew they were loved and that they were the joy of her life.

Ardy enjoyed vacationing with her family, family events, backyard barbeques, backyard sleep under the stars with morning cookouts and drinking coffee, and spending time with her girls. If you knew Ardy, you knew to get yourself checked or she would check you. Ardy is loving, very caring and straight to the point. What you see is what you get; that was Ardy.

Ardy leaves to cherish her memory: (mother) Paula D. Hope; (daughters) Aryelle D. Hope, Alexis D. Lee, Ardavia D. Lee; (sister) Simone D. Cummings and husband Bobby; (brothers) Paul L. Dupree, Mark M. Dupree and wife Roselynn, and Arthur D. Hope, Jr.; (granddaughter) Monay Payne; (nieces and nephews) Monet, Joy, Jazmine, Janae, Aaliyah, Artazua, Aria, Ricky, Markavis, Aaron, Mark, Jr. and Mikey; (aunts and uncles) Pete, Vernell, Carlos, Shirley Dupree and a host of other relatives, cousins, and friends.

– Submitted by James Jobes

