Déjà vu All Over Again

Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 11:01 am

On November 28, 2017, City of Chester firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the 400 block of Bickley Place. The area was the scene of several suspicious fires previously.

– Fire News photos by Frank Wesnoski

