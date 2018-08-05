Dauphin Co. 100th Anniversary

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:33 am

On June 8 and 9, 2018, Liberty Hose Company 1 of Williamstown was host to the Dauphin County Convention 100th Anniversary. On June 9 a parade was held in Williamstown with units from Dauphin and Schuykill Counties in attendance. Congratulations to Williamstown on hosting the convention; a good time was had by all.

– Fire News photo by Artie Osniak

