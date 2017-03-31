Danielson 2-Alarm Structure Fire

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:43 am

In the early hours of December 4, 2016, Danielson 61 was dispatched for a smoke investigation in the area of Mechanic and Central Streets in Danielson (CT). The call was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm assignment. Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with heavy fire on the Academy Street side of the building, and a second alarm was requested, with South Killingly 63, Williamsville 60, Dayville 63, Attawaugan 62, Moosup 94, Atwood Hose 96 and Mortlake 90 responding.

– Fire News photo by Jeffrey Buchbinder

