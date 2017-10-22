Cutchogue’s Commissioner Andrew B. McCaffery

Sunday, October 22nd, 2017, 7:50 pm

The Cutchogue Fire Department mourns the loss of 24-year member, ex-Chief and Commissioner Andrew B. McCaffery. His funeral was held on August 17, 2017.

McCaffery also served as a Suffolk County Deputy Fire Coordinator and was the current president of the Suffolk County Parade and Drill Team Captain’s Association. Andrew was an active and proud participant with the CFD Panthers Drill team, and was an ex-Captain of the team.

During the funeral processions, the trucks stopped underneath the drill team arch on his team’s B-Truck with fellow Cutchogue Panther Drill Team members and fellow members of other teams from the New York State Volunteer Firemen’s Parade and Drill Team Captain’s Association.

Drew was an instrumental part of the drill team during some of the Panthers’ most successful years and was the team’s hydrant man during the 1996 season when the Panthers returned to the track as a motorized team. That same year they were crowned the Suffolk County total points champions for the efficiency contest.

The Cutchogue Fire Department, the Suffolk County fire service, the Drill Team Association and the Cutchogue community will miss Commissioner and ex-Chief Andrew McCaffery.

May he rest in peace as he guides us from above.

– Fire News photos by Michael Heller

