Crane Collapse on Tappan Zee

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:12 pm

On July 19, 2016, a construction crane being used to build the Tappan Zee Bridge’s replacement bridge collapsed across six lanes of traffic. Miraculously, only four people (some reports say five) – three motorists and a construction worker – were injured, all receiving minor injuries. “This was nothing short of a miracle,” said Governor Andrew M. Cuomo at a news conference held at the bridge.

- Fire News photos by Eddie Coppa

