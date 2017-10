Congratulations President Theodore ‘Ted’ Walius

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:45 pm

Congratulations to President Theodore ‘Ted’ Walius from the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Co., for serving the fire service as DVFA’s President for the past year.

