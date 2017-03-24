Comm’l Bldg. Fire

Friday, March 24th, 2017

In the evening of December 4, 2016, the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Dover Fire Department and Kent County Paramedics were alerted for a commercial building fire in the 3000 block of S. State Street. Squad 41 arrived within five minutes to find a two-story commercial structure with smoke showing. Crews deployed two handlines to the second floor to extinguish the fire. The state FMO investigated.

