Commercial Bldg. Goes in Pawtucket

Friday, December 28th, 2018, 8:24 am

Downtown Pawtucket (RI) fire companies responded to a three-alarm fire in the area of Pine and Goff Streets on October 5, 2018. Units arrived to find heavy fire from the Alpha side of a large one-and-two story commercial building. Command ordered a defensive posture and all firefighters to be on SCBA as the fire building was a possible drug lab. There were several explosions during the firefight. Three ladder pipes along with deck guns and portable monitors were used to knock down the heavy fire. One person was transported to the hospital with severe burns. That person and another where arrested in connection to the fire.

– Fire News photos by Ken LaBelle

