Commack Remembers Police Officer Charles Oddo

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:36 pm

On February 17, 2017, the Commack Fire Department gathered at the Charles A. Oddo Verleye Park, a precious place to remember and pray for the soul of departed Commack Fire Department member and New York Police Department Highway Patrolman Charles Oddo, who gave his life in the line of duty 21 years ago.

“Our brother Charlie was a guardian and protector from his earliest years,” said Commack Chaplain Stephen Muhlenbruck at the memorial service. “He transitioned from watching over his younger sister here, in this very park, to protecting the people of Commack. He continued to follow that calling, to the NYPD’s elite Highway Patrol Unit.

“While guarding his brother and sister officers from danger at an accident scene, he was taken from us, by a dangerous motorist. We gather here now to mourn his loss, and to draw inspiration from his sacrifice, so that we may continue to honor his memory, by carrying his mission forward,” concluded Chaplain Muhlenbruck.

