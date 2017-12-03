Commack Fatal Crash and Fire

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:36 pm

The Commack Fire Department responded to an MVA at the Casa Luis Restaurant on West Jericho Turnpike near Cornell Drive on October 1, 2017. Upon arrival, firefighters found an overturned car engulfed in flames extending to the restaurant with an active natural gas leak. The owner of the restaurant, who lived upstairs and his wife were able to escape unharmed. According to Suffolk Police, the car lost control and struck an unoccupied, parked pickup truck and the building, and then caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mutual aid came from Kings Park and Smithtown at the scene; East Northport for standby; Greenlawn and Dix Hills paramedics for a Cyanide Team; Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Suffolk Fire Rescue Coordinators. Units were under the command of Assistant Chiefs Bobby Wilkins and John Barry.

Fire News story by Steve Silverman, photo by Jack O'Loughlin

