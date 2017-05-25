Commack Battles Attic Fire

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:47 pm

The Commack Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in the attic of a house on Melrose Lane on December 9, 2016. A family of three was able to safely escape the fire uninjured. About 50 Commack firefighters using nine trucks battled the blaze under the command of Chief Richard Myers, bringing it under control within 45 minutes. Assisting were Kings Park, Dix Hills, Commack Ambulance and East Northport on standby.

– Fire News story by Steve Silverman, photos by Matt Schwier

