Colonie Village Garage Fire

Tuesday, September 4th, 2018, 8:37 am

The Colonie Village, Fuller Road and West Albany Fire Departments spent part of their Father’s Day responding to a fully-involved garage fire. Smoke from the fire could be seen in neighboring towns. The quick response of all the departments prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.

– Fire News photo by Lori Washburn

