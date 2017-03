Collier Twp. 2-Alarmer

Sunday, March 12th, 2017, 4:09 pm

On January 13, 2017, firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on McMichael Road in Collier Township, south of Pittsburgh.

– Fire News photos by Ken Lager

