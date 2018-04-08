Collapse in Monsey Blaze

Just after 0100 on December 30, 2017, the Monsey Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Carlton Road. Monsey Chief Tony Layman arrived to a large 2-1/2 story home fully involved and starting to collapse. He placed a tower ladder in front of the home, as multiple landlines were put into operation. The entire home eventually completely collapsed. The home was vacant at the time, and has been for several years. It was reportedly undergoing renovation at the time of the fire. Mutual aid was received from several area departments, as well as EMS.

