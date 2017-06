Coldham Head-On

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:18 pm

The Coldham Fire Department was called out on April 3, 2017, for a head-on MVA on International Boulevard. They were assisted by Orange Lake Heavy Rescue. Hydraulic tools were required to extricate the victims who were medevac’d.

– Fire News photo by Vinnie Dominick

