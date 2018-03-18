Cold Fight in Shamong

Sunday, March 18th, 2018, 8:54 pm

On a sub-zero January 7, 2018, the Indian Mills Volunteer Fire Company of Shamong was dispatched for a building fire. Chief Smith reported a column of smoke in the sky and requested an all hands for a single-story commercial structure with fire throughout. The second and third alarm equivalent in water tenders was also requested due to a lack of hydrants in the area. The temperature was -3 degrees and companies dealt with freezing water and equipment. A tender shuttle provided water for several hours as companies fought the stubborn blaze.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

